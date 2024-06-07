Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.96

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 190357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0847 per share. This is an increase from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

