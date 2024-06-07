Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.96

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2024

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNYGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 190357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0847 per share. This is an increase from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.