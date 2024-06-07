Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) PT Raised to $68.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

KFY stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.19. The company had a trading volume of 109,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,307. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $69.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.39.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $6,777,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 78.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 884.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,765 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 67,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 41,416 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

