Kraig Yarbrough Sells 1,303 Shares of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Stock

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) SVP Kraig Yarbrough sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $18,593.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,375.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBS opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of ($0.60) million for the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Texas Community Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Free Report) by 117.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,485 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 1.70% of Texas Community Bancshares worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

