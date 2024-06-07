Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Trading 27.6% Higher

Shares of Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Free Report) shot up 27.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.72 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.72 ($0.02). 58,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 106,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Kropz Trading Down 9.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 682.23. The company has a market capitalization of £11.27 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.39.

Kropz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kropz plc engages in the exploration, processing, and mining of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, a phosphate project located in the Western Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient fertilizer for the sub-Saharan African.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kropz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kropz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.