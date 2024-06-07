KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) COO Sells 46,551.77 in Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) COO Terry Keith Cochran sold 150,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.31, for a total transaction of 46,551.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 349,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 108,448.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Terry Keith Cochran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Terry Keith Cochran sold 108,079 shares of KULR Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total transaction of 31,342.91.

KULR Technology Group Stock Performance

KULR stock traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,029,980. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.32. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 0.10 and a fifty-two week high of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:KULR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.03 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 4.50 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 225.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,667.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KULR Technology Group stock. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. owned 0.06% of KULR Technology Group worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

