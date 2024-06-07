Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Sells $280,415.00 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KYMR traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. 310,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.25. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,691,000 after acquiring an additional 496,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

