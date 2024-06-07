Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.83 and last traded at $45.64. Approximately 4,540,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,965,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

