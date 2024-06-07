Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $196,000. Burney Co. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

