Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at CIBC

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins downgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$28.31.

LB opened at C$25.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.74. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.81 and a twelve month high of C$48.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

