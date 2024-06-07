Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $20.56 Average PT from Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $398,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,223.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 100,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 16,666 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $398,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,223.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 830,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,426,020 over the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,602 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 97,809 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 56.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,364 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.8% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,100 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

See Also

