LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in LGI Homes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 218,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 83,237 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $879,709.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,900.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $1,216,784.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,430 shares in the company, valued at $70,240,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $879,709.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,900.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,435 shares of company stock worth $2,944,291. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

LGI Homes Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.97. 23,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,332. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.91. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $141.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.43%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

