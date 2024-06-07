Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Shares Down 1.4%

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 223,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 420,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LGD shares. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.70 price target (down previously from C$0.85) on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

