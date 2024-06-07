Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $925,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,831 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $13,377,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $189.30 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $261.13. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.65.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

