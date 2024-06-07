Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) traded up 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.54. 154,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 203,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Lion One Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.77, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$124.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Lion One Metals had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 281.43%. The business had revenue of C$4.09 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lion One Metals Limited will post 0.0199784 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lion One Metals

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

