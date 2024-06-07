Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 478,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,987 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $44,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.53. 2,510,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,952. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

