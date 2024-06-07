Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.
LOAR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Loar in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Loar in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Loar in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on Loar
Loar Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Loar news, Director M Chad Crow acquired 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,012.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Loar Company Profile
Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Loar
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.