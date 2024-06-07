Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

NYSE LMT traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $471.40. 75,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,843. The company has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

