Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,816,000 after acquiring an additional 121,358 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $976,751,000 after acquiring an additional 91,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

NYSE LMT traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $474.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50. The stock has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

