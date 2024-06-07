Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.71. The stock had a trading volume of 791,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,110. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $124.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

