Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.1% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,496.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $462.83. 16,334,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,458,469. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $465.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.52.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

