Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $639,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lokken Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,565 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,129,927,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after buying an additional 8,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after buying an additional 8,298,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,901,000 after buying an additional 5,678,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,796,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,837,000 after buying an additional 4,133,786 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PFE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,321,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,779,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

