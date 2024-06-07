Lokken Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 259.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,780,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 64,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Stryker by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 840,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $251,740,000 after acquiring an additional 160,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.86. 383,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,908. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.66. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

