Lokken Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $181.65. 331,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,141. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $184.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.94. The company has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

