Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Trading Up 25%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 2,808,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 853,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of C$20.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

