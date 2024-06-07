LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $344.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 344 ($4.41) and last traded at GBX 328 ($4.20), with a volume of 118732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 334 ($4.28).

LSL Property Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £338.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4,075.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 292.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 266.29.

LSL Property Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 7.40 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,750.00%.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

