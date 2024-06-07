Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 137.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $5.51 on Friday, reaching $317.52. 3,361,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,615. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.03 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 43.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.74.

Read Our Latest Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.