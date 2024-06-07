Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.27-14.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7-10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.76 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.270-14.470 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $323.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.64. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 43.93% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $437.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

