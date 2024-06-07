Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading 3.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lyft traded as high as $16.27 and last traded at $16.26. Approximately 1,839,085 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 15,606,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LYFT. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $102,505.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 54,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,964.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $52,366.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,501,167.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $102,505.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 54,278 shares in the company, valued at $855,964.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 277.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Lyft by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 2.09.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

