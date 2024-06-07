Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $19,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $62,652,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,970,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 228.5% in the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 133,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MSGE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,062. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.21. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $41.58.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.05%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

