Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $61.97 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,064 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $61,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,673 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 121,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 479.1% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group increased its position in Meta Platforms by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 1,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 327,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $98,405,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total value of $253,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,027.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,873 shares of company stock worth $313,778,444 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of META traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $493.76. 10,646,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,035,906. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.88 and a twelve month high of $531.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.41.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

