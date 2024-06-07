Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 385,957 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 385,957 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $22,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Down 0.8 %

American Water Works stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.63. The stock had a trading volume of 797,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,518. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.