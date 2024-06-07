Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Sells C$3,433,852.34 in Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total value of C$3,433,852.34.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MFC opened at C$35.38 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 29.14.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of C$12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6078629 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

MFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cormark upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.30.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

