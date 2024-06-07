Marlowe Partners LP Lowers Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Marlowe Partners LP reduced its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 597,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,538 shares during the period. Topgolf Callaway Brands comprises 23.3% of Marlowe Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marlowe Partners LP’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6,063.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MODG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. 1,054,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,201. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

