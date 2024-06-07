Mary Margaret Hasti Georgiadis Sells 6,990 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) Director Mary Margaret Hasti Georgiadis sold 6,990 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $586,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
AppLovin Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ APP traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $83.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,691,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,013. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $88.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day moving average is $58.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.88.
AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
APP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.
