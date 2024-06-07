Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells $48,557,300.00 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 5th, Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total value of $51,187,650.00.
- On Thursday, May 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.70, for a total value of $46,040,800.00.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.04, for a total value of $47,512,280.00.
- On Thursday, May 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total value of $47,138,000.00.
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total value of $49,378,680.00.
- On Friday, May 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 122,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.20, for a total value of $56,144,400.00.
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total value of $64,857,080.00.
- On Monday, May 13th, Foundation Mastercard sold 141,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.45, for a total value of $64,500,450.00.
- On Friday, May 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.57, for a total value of $64,832,940.00.
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00.
Mastercard Price Performance
MA opened at $448.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $457.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $417.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.