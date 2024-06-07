Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $58,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,956,000 after buying an additional 605,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $4,595,559,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,593,025,000 after acquiring an additional 251,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,510,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,181,964,000 after acquiring an additional 306,663 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $448.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,807. The company has a market cap of $417.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $457.91 and its 200 day moving average is $448.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,211,936 shares of company stock worth $1,000,536,422. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

