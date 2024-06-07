Matthew V. Crawford Buys 439 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew V. Crawford acquired 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $10,983.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 854,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,378,589.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PKOH traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,251. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $304.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.00 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 6,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

