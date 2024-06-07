MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Acquired by Mudita Advisors LLP

Mudita Advisors LLP increased its holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,881,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,491 shares during the period. MaxCyte makes up about 6.1% of Mudita Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mudita Advisors LLP’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $8,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MaxCyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in MaxCyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in MaxCyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MaxCyte by 47,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MaxCyte by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MXCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of MaxCyte from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

MaxCyte Price Performance

Shares of MXCT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.45. MaxCyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 83.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

