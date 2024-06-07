McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 12,644 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 2.8% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $4.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,697. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.44. The stock has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

