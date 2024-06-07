Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.92 and last traded at $82.05. 1,142,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,238,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Medtronic Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average is $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 111.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 70,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 37,312 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,453,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,972,000 after acquiring an additional 43,848 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.8% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $105,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

