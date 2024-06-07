Menlo Advisors LLC Sells 535 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Menlo Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 4.1% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,042 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 5,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 973,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $67,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CVS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,539,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,209,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

