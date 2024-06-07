Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $189.65

Shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $189.65 and last traded at $187.00, with a volume of 141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.00.

Merck KGaA Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.96 and a 200 day moving average of $166.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter. Merck KGaA had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck KGaA will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

