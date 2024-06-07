Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRUS. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. Merus has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $61.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Harry Shuman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $317,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,335.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Merus by 90.0% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,084,000 after purchasing an additional 945,871 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Merus by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,503 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Merus during the third quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

