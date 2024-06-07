Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mesoblast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Mesoblast Trading Down 6.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

Mesoblast stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 3.46. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesoblast stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 0.05% of Mesoblast as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

