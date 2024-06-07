Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 386,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $32,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.76.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of MU stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.07. 15,488,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,250,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $134.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,002,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total transaction of $1,851,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,002,685.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,446 shares of company stock valued at $48,705,683 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

