MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.43

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.43 and last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 72389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

