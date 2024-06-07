MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 654,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 1,138,375 shares.The stock last traded at $35.93 and had previously closed at $41.85.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

