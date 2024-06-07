Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.00

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.51), with a volume of 30517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.57).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Mincon Group Price Performance
Mincon Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Mincon Group’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.
About Mincon Group
Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.
