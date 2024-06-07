Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Gap Down to $8.25

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $7.47. Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 4,173,566 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNMD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Baird R W raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $509.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.64.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,294. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,830,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,964,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

