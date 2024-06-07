Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.85

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

